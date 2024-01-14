Convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia moved to 6th federal prison: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

An ending, and a new beginning, for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick's long tenure as Patriots head coach came to an end this past week. A new era is about to begin, as on Friday the team hired Jerod Mayo as the next head coach. Mayo will be the first Black head coach in the franchise's history.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a multi-family home in Somerset that sold for $750,000. The Maple Street property was built in 1900, and it features polished wood floors, handy built-ins, and multiple skylights. Check out this home, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Jasiel Correia moved to a 6th federal prison

Convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia has been moved to another prison.

He's been bouncing around the federal prison system since late November, traveling from a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, to New York City, Philadelphia, and then Oklahoma City for the Christmas and New Year holidays, to the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta.

Then-mayor Jasiel Correia gives a victory speech after losing the recall vote but winning the recall election in March 2019, at Barrett's Waterfront in Fall River.

As of this writing, Correia has now taken up residence at his sixth federal facility.

Movie filmed in New Bedford and Fairhaven wins two Golden Globes

"The Holdovers," filmed at the New Bedford Wamsutta Club and Fairhaven High School, won two Golden Globes for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture this past week.

Paul Giamatti accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for his role in "The Holdovers."

The film was also nominated in several other categories.

SSTAR wins legal fight over substance abuse facility in Fall River

Since December 2018, SSTAR has fought the Fall River Zoning Board of Appeals and the city building inspector to obtain a building permit to allow a 30-bed substance abuse treatment center in its Weaver Street facility.

But the ongoing legal battle between the addiction and health care organization and the city ended on Wednesday after a Bristol County Superior Court judge ruled in SSTAR’s favor.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

Decades worth of Fall River newspapers are now free online. Here's how to uncover history.

Checking out local history just got easier, thanks to the Fall River Public Library’s initiative to digitize its collection of newspaper microfilm.

The reference department has been uploading decades' worth of Herald News pages online: there are complete copies of every page, every story, every ad. And all the text is searchable!

It’s the first time that Fall River newspapers from this era have been freely online and searchable.

What is happening with Bishop Connolly's old school building? What to know in 60 seconds.

Ten months ago, the Diocese of Fall River announced the closure of Bishop Connolly High School, shuttering the Catholic school after 57 years.

But what's happening to the building?

Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River closed in June 2023, but the Diocese of Fall River still owns the property.

Here's what you need to know, in 60 seconds.

