Convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia moved to 5th federal prison: Top stories

An interview with Emily Curran, the Durfee High senior and star defenseman for the Bishop Stang co-op hockey team, whose field hockey season came to and end after she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee. She lost the balance of the field hockey regular season and tournament play, softball in the spring, and ice hockey in the winter. But she's not letting it get her down: Curran has made herself a fixture at practices and games, going to cheer on and encourage teammates.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a contemporary colonial in Westport that sold for $735,000. The Spinnaker Way home sits on two acres, and it has a fireplaced front-to-back living room, a gorgeous kitchen, a private den, and a three-season room. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

Convicted former mayor Jasiel Correia moved to 5th federal facility

Convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II has been on the move in the federal prison system since late November, going from a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, to stopovers in New York City, Philadelphia, and then Oklahoma City for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, left, is seen here in a Herald News file photo with defense attorney Kevin Reddington outside the federal courthouse in Boston.

As of Jan. 3, Correia has now been moved to a fifth federal facility.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

New detour at President Ave. and Davol Street: The details in 60 seconds

Drivers heading through the intersection of President Avenue and Davol Street will have to get used to another traffic pattern tweak for the next four months, as Route 79 construction work continues.

Here are the details, in a 60-second read.

Transit group: South Coast Rail is 'compromised,' but it can be made better

In about half a year, South Coast Rail is expected to be ready to carry passengers from Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton to Boston.

But that's not the end of the line.

Jarred Johnson, executive director of the public transportation advocacy group TransitMatters, said he worries the state may not be ready to operate the line most efficiently, with key questions about South Coast Rail operations so far publicly unanswered.

These are some of the issues that South Coast Rail could face, and what solutions might look like.

These former Patriots players were spotted at Sagres Restaurant: Fall River Eats

Every week, Fall River Eats takes a look at events, announcements, specials, and more at restaurants from around the Greater Fall River area.

This week, Sagres Restaurant in Fall River had some news to share about a recent visit from two former New England Patriots players.

'I wish we had more time': Family is devastated after Christmas crash that left 3 dead

Floriano and Donna Arruda always had room in their hearts when it came to children.

When Donna, who worked in the cafeteria in the Dighton-Rehoboth school system, saw kids without warm clothes or a hot meal, she had to help.

“My mom loved all the kids that came through," said Lisa Napert, Donna’s daughter. "If there was a kid that didn’t have money, my mom would sneak them sandwiches and food, and make sure every kid had food on their plate and breakfast. She’d bring in jackets and gloves for kids.

“It’s just who she was.”

Donna, 68, died on Dec. 29 due to injuries she suffered in a devastating head-on car crash — a Christmas night tragedy at the hands of a driver accused of driving drunk.

From left, Donna, Jacoby and Floriano Arruda of Seekonk are seen in a family photo. The three were killed after a devastating car crash in Somerset on Christmas night.

The wreck also claimed the life of her husband, 73, and their grandson, Jacoby, 15, an incident that has left the family devastated and the community grieving.

