Convicted Falls drug dealer faces federal charges after chase with police

May 3—BUFFALO — A Falls man with a history of dealing cocaine faces a federal drug charge after an encounter with Niagara County Drug Task Force officers and U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents last month.

Jonathan Bersani, 31, of the Falls, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Bersani pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Buffalo and was released with conditions following a detention hearing.

Federal prosecutors said Bersani had attracted the attention of both the Niagara County Drug Task Force and agents from the Homeland Security Investigations BEST Team. As a result of what was described as Bersani's "suspected drug activity," agents conducted a "controlled purchase" of cocaine from Bersani.

Task force investigators and the federal agents were conducting surveillance on Bersani as he drove down Buffalo Avenue on April 14 when he struck two vehicles, including one with members of law enforcement inside. Agents and investigators said they chased after Bersani, who lost control of his SUV when a tire on the vehicle burst.

Bersani attempted to run away from the officers but was caught a short distance from where his vehicle crashed. Approximately 200 yards away from where he was taken into custody, investigators said they found a black bag that contained approximately 192 grams of cocaine.

Agents also recovered an electronic scale and seized a satchel-style bag that Bersani was wearing, which they said contained a large quantity of cash.

After taking Bersani into custody, investigators executed a search warrant at his Linwood Avenue home.

There, agents said they seized approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 4 grams of powered cocaine and a pair of metal knuckles.

In March 2020, the late Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Bersani to term of drug treatment, after his conviction on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a marijuana possession violation. Bersani had perviously been convicted of possessing and selling crack cocaine in August 2013 and served a three-year sentence in state prison.

Falls Police narcotics detectives have called Bersani a "prolific" crack cocaine dealer.

In December 2018, NID detectives raided Bersani's then home in the 2600 block of Niagara Avenue and seized 50 grams of crack cocaine, scales and packaging materials.