Convicted Falls killer sentenced

Oct. 2—LOCKPORT — A Falls teen will serve 15, not 30, years in prison for his conviction of gunning down a man during a mid-summer rush hour on Ferry Avenue in 2020.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. handed down the sentence Friday morning to Geoffrey O. Sandiford after a previous proceeding ground to a halt in a battle over the length of the teen's prison term.

Kloch had initially sentenced Sandiford, 19, of Cleveland Avenue, to 30 years behind bars for his guilty pleas to single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for gunning down Nathan Craft in the second of two homicides to hit the city in a 16-hour period on July 21, 2020.

However, Sandiford's defense attorney, Anthony Lana, protested the sentencing. Lana insisted that Kloch had made a commitment not to send his client to prison for longer than 15 years. Kloch took a two-week pause to review the transcript of Sandiford's plea hearing to determine if he had committed to not imposing consecutive prison terms on the murder and weapons charges.

At the time of the plea hearing, news reports indicated that Kloch told Sandiford he would give him a sentence of 15 years to life in prison in return for his plea. However, state law allows for sentencing on weapons charges to be imposed consecutively to any other sentence for any other crime.

Kloch said Friday that he had indeed agreed to a 15-year to life maximum sentence. The judge imposed that term on the murder conviction, with a concurrent 15-year sentence for the weapons charge.

Sandiford will also face five years of post release supervision.

Craft, 29, of the Falls was found, around 5:35 p.m. on Ferry Avenue near 12th Street, lying in a pool of blood between his car and the curb. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said, at the time, that Craft had apparently been involved in a fight before he was shot "several times."

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said Sandiford fled the area after the slaying and was tracked down by detectives, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force, six days later, without incident, in Avoca, a town in the northwest corner of Steuben County.

A Niagara County grand jury has also indicted a Falls man as an accomplice to Sandiford.

The indictment charges Rohmeo Lewis,19, with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police have said that Sandiford was the triggerman in the case. Prosecutors have not elaborated on what role Lewis played in the murder.