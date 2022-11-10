Convicted in fatal shooting, defendant says sentence 'not justice'

Nov. 10—WILKES-BARRE — Calling his sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison "not justice," Dazon Wykie Turner believes he had no choice but defend himself when he fatally shot Carlos Taffanelly.

Turner, 22, was clearly upset at the sentence Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas imposed Wednesday on charges of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. A jury convicted him on the charges following a four day trial that ended Sept. 1.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Carl Frank said Turner fatally shot Taffanelly and injured Liliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielyn Giraldo, on North Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 5, 2020.

Wilkes-Barre police said Turner and Jamielyn Giraldo were involved in a domestic disturbance at his apartment on Darling Street.

Jamielyn Giraldo called her father, Taffanelly, who traveled from their Stroudsburg area home to pick her up.

When Taffanelly and his wife, Liliana Giraldo, arrived, Turner alleged Taffanelly threatened him with a pipe and Liliana Giraldo threatened him with a tool.

As they drove away, McLaughlin said Turner made the choice to turn around and follow Taffanelly to where they ended up on North Street.

During the trial, Turner said he defended himself when Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo charged at him.

But, McLaughlin said Turner was the only person with a firearm.

"This was not an accident. This was not a mistake," McLaughlin said in seeking a high sentence for Turner. "This was an intentional and deliberate act."

Turner's attorney, Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr., in seeking a sentence of five to 10 years and 40 years probation, described his client as "polite, intelligent and emotional."

Gryskewicz said Turner comes from a well settled and supportive family and put himself through a trade school to be a welder.

"He has always emphasized to me he never intended to harm anybody. He's a bright and driven young man," Gryskewicz said.

Turner apologized saying he never "wanted this to happen."

McLaughlin called Gryskewicz's request for a low sentence, "an insult."

"This was a deliberate act, he pulled the trigger and killed a man and injured two women on the streets of Wilkes-Barre," McLaughlin said in seeking a message for gun violence.

"I don't think my life should be made to send a message. I don't think my life should be a sacrifice," Turner responded to McLaughlin.

Lupas, in explaining his sentence that incorporated the deadly weapons enhancement and domestic violence enhancement, noted Turner's prior bad acts of terroristic threats and an illegal firearm conviction.

"It seems to me the defendant was on a bad path for a long time," Lupas said.

The jury acquitted Turner on the most serious charges, first- and third-degree murder.