Convicted felon accused of binding and raping woman, then leaving her on the side of the road in Spokane Valley

Mar. 3—A 36-year-old convicted felon was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman inside a vehicle and then leaving her bound and naked outside the car late last year in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are now asking other potential victims to come forward.

The victim from last year told the sheriff's office Nov. 30 she met the suspect, known to her as "T" and later identified as Antonio D. Lightner, online and set up a time to meet in Spokane Valley, a sheriff's office news release said.

Lightner picked her up and drove to a deserted parking lot, deputies said. He reportedly told her to get into the back of the car and take off her clothes.

When she questioned him, Lightner ordered her to do it, the sheriff's office said. Her arms were zip-tied behind her back and Lightner allegedly placed a stun gun near her head, saying he would use the weapon if she resisted, deputies said.

Lightner got nervous when another vehicle pulled into the parking lot, so he stopped the assault for the time, deputies said. He left the victim bound in the back seat and drove to Boulder Beach to allegedly continue assaulting her.

Lightner eventually pulled the victim, still bound and naked, from the car and left her on the ground before fleeing , deputies said.

The victim said she feared Lightner would kill her, the sheriff's office said. She into the roadway and flagged down a driver, a news release said.

On Feb. 23, authorities found Lightner leaving his home and conducted a traffic stop, deputies said. Lightner was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which he is not allowed to have because he is a convicted felon. He was taken into custody.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Lightner's residence, where they seized a sizable amount of a white, powdery substance , the sheriff's office said. A field test "showed a presumptive positive result for cocaine," the release said.

Story continues

Lightner was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, indecent liberties and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $100,000. He is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Detectives continue to investigate and additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is asking anyone who may have met or dated Lightner, or has information on him from the past year, to come forward. Call the task force at (509) 477-6907 or email tips to inlandnwht@fbi.gov.