Convicted felon accused of binding and raping woman, then leaving her on the side of the road in Spokane Valley

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·2 min read

Mar. 3—A 36-year-old convicted felon was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman inside a vehicle and then leaving her bound and naked outside the car late last year in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are now asking other potential victims to come forward.

The victim from last year told the sheriff's office Nov. 30 she met the suspect, known to her as "T" and later identified as Antonio D. Lightner, online and set up a time to meet in Spokane Valley, a sheriff's office news release said.

Lightner picked her up and drove to a deserted parking lot, deputies said. He reportedly told her to get into the back of the car and take off her clothes.

When she questioned him, Lightner ordered her to do it, the sheriff's office said. Her arms were zip-tied behind her back and Lightner allegedly placed a stun gun near her head, saying he would use the weapon if she resisted, deputies said.

Lightner got nervous when another vehicle pulled into the parking lot, so he stopped the assault for the time, deputies said. He left the victim bound in the back seat and drove to Boulder Beach to allegedly continue assaulting her.

Lightner eventually pulled the victim, still bound and naked, from the car and left her on the ground before fleeing , deputies said.

The victim said she feared Lightner would kill her, the sheriff's office said. She into the roadway and flagged down a driver, a news release said.

On Feb. 23, authorities found Lightner leaving his home and conducted a traffic stop, deputies said. Lightner was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which he is not allowed to have because he is a convicted felon. He was taken into custody.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Lightner's residence, where they seized a sizable amount of a white, powdery substance , the sheriff's office said. A field test "showed a presumptive positive result for cocaine," the release said.

Lightner was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, indecent liberties and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $100,000. He is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Detectives continue to investigate and additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is asking anyone who may have met or dated Lightner, or has information on him from the past year, to come forward. Call the task force at (509) 477-6907 or email tips to inlandnwht@fbi.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing California City boys' adoptive parents charged with second degree murder

    Trezell West and Jacqueline West were charged with second degree murder of Orrin and Orson West according to Kern County Superior Court.

  • Adoptive parents arrested in killing of 2 California boys

    The adoptive parents of two small California boys who were reported missing in 2020 have been charged with killing the children, although their bodies have not been found, authorities said Wednesday. Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday night on murder and other charges in an indictment returned by a grand jury, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer told a news conference in Bakersfield. Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, were reported missing from their family's backyard in the desert town of California City on Dec. 21, 2020.

  • Neighbors react to adoptive parents arrest

    Law enforcement believes they now know what happened to the missing West Boys and who’s responsible. Kern County Attorney Cynthia Zimmer confirmed that there’s sufficient circumstantial and direct evidence to believe that Orrin and Orson West were dead three months before their adoptive parents. Jacqueline and Trezell West reported them missing in December 2020.

  • Exclusive-BA owner IAG has some surface issues with Airbus A350 jets

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways owner IAG has experienced surface degradation on Airbus A350 jets but not to the same extent as Qatar Airways and it will not affect planned deliveries, its CEO said. Qatar and Airbus have been at loggerheads for months, with both sides turning to the courts to settle a very public dispute after Qatar grounded 22 A350 jets over erosion to their painted surface and lightning protection. Airbus says the issues are no reason to ground the planes.

  • Martha Stewart's Famous Friends! All the Celeb Pals Who've Snapped Selfies with the Lifestyle Icon

    "You never know who will be sitting next to you at the Super Bowl!!!" Stewart remarked. The pre-parties for Super Bowl LVI also gave Stewart a chance to mingle with rapper Drake, the two posing for a selfie at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

  • New Zealand protest ends, investigation and cleanup begin

    New Zealand police said Thursday they will review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin the cleanup of Parliament's grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence. House Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Twitter he thought a wall was needed, with gates that could be closed when they were confronted by groups like the unruly protesters. Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters eight officers were admitted to a local hospital after the confrontation, suffering injuries like broken bones and lacerations.

  • Crypto couple wife, Heather ‘Razzlekhan’ Morgan, hires her own defense lawyer — and splits from her husband’s defense team

    The sudden change amid potential plea-bargain talks raises the possibility that she may seek her own resolution to the case.

  • Amazon Quietly Put Its Best-selling Bathing Suits on Sale — and Prices Are as Low as $16

    Now’s your chance to score Amazon’s most popular one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis for up to 48 percent off.

  • Who Was Elizabeth Holmes' Neighbor Who She Accused Of Making A Patent To Spite Her?

    In Hulu’s new dramatized series, a neighbor of disgraced tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes creates a patent to spite her. The neighbor, a friend of the family, apparently felt slighted when the young Holmes didn’t go to him, an inventor, for advice as she was trying to invent her own groundbreaking product. So, he in turn created a patent to teach her a "lesson" and to make her pay him for it. That neighbor, Richard Fuisz, is played by William H. Macy. He goes to great lengths to ruin the life and caree

  • Vladimir Putin’s war is banishing for good the outdated myth that Ukrainians and Russians are the same

    As I write these words, the Russian missiles are hitting Kyiv and the Russian troops are trying to breach the lines of the city’s defenders. This is not only tragic but also a surreal situation that few of the citizens of Ukraine or Russia could have imagined only a few weeks ago.

  • Chanel's Classic Handbags To See a Price Increase

    Back in November 2021, Chanel raised the prices of its 2.55 and the Timeless Classic models. Now,...

  • Rivian Hits Record Low After Admitting ‘Mistake’ on Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. dropped to a record low after the electric-vehicle maker rolled back price increases on its debut cars for existing customers, marking an embarrassing about-face as it ramps up production and seeks to win over more buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Urges Russia to Halt Attack Near PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New

  • ‘It’s getting expensive’: Our son’s wedding cost a fraction of our daughter’s upcoming nuptials. Should we give our other kids money to ensure all monetary gifts are equal?

    Do we owe her younger brothers anything to even out the monetary gifts? Don’t miss: ‘My biological father abandoned me’: I was adopted by my maternal grandparents when my mom died. It’s a special day, a rite of passage, a memory to last a lifetime, and a photo album to flick through for decades, it’s many things to many people.

  • Edmunds: Why you should order your next car from the factory

    It has been difficult to find a new car in today’s market, which has been plagued by chip shortages and supply chain issues. Luckily, the experts at Edmunds have a workaround for you. This special-order vehicle, as it is sometimes called, is usually arranged at the dealership, but for some brands, an online order is the only way to purchase one.

  • U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

    More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran. The Washington Post reported that the two arrested men told police they had driven from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine.

  • Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California

    A Northern California woman whose disappearance and mysterious reappearance set off a frantic three-week search more than five years ago was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after weeks of searching in California and several nearby states, with bindings on her body and injuries including a swollen nose and a “brand” on her right shoulder. In reality, authorities said, she was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

  • ‘She was tortured’: 2 pre-teens arrested for allegedly assaulting girl at sleepover

    Two 12-year-old girls were arrested, with one now charged, in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport over the weekend.

  • Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt cried as his son testified at the first January 6 trial in DC

    "It's difficult. It's surreal," Jackson Reffitt said of the fallout with his family after he turned his father into the FBI over the events of January 6.

  • Detroit Cops Bust Chop Shop After Dodge Hellcat Theft

    The car theft tsunami hasn’t gone away…

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan's prison consultants say she is 'hurting people in real prisons' by complaining about her 60-day sentence

    Ryan, who was recently released from a minimum-security facility in Texas, said she was denied "basic human needs."