Convicted felon accused of converting rifle into fully automatic weapon, sheriff says

A 38-year-old Catawba County man faces charges of having a weapon of mass destruction after investigators seized a rifle that was converted into a fully automatic weapon, which also had an illegally shortened barrel, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office learned that David Christopher Ballard, a convicted felon, had many firearms.

Investigators found six firearms and ammunition at Ballard’s home on Hopewell Church Road.

One of the seized rifles had been converted into an automatic weapon.

Ballard was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ballard was also served with outstanding warrants for assault of a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Those warrants stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred earlier.

Ballard received a $350,000 secured bond on the firearms offenses and is being held under no bond on the assault offenses. Ballard has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.

The suspect also has a lengthy criminal record.

Ballard has been convicted of burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and other offenses. He was also convicted as a habitual felon.

Grandfather charged

Ballard’s grandfather, Boyce Howard Ballard, was also arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Boyce Ballard, 83, also a resident at the home, got an $8,500 secured bond.

Ballard’s first appearance is also on Thursday.

“The seizure of these firearms and the arrests made will hopefully bring a sense of calm and safety to those who lived in fear concerning this situation, as well as to our communities in the southeastern part of our county,” said Sheriff Don Brown in the news release.

