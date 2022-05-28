Convicted felon arrested, charged in fatal Skyway shooting

A 31-year-old convicted felon who is suspected of shooting and killing a Skyway area resident on Monday was arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

King County deputies arrested 31-year-old Kylan Keaton Houle at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday as he was getting into a Jeep outside his apartment complex in Skyway, according to court records. Houle is accused of killing 62-year-old Damon Allen.

Just after 3 a.m. on Monday, a man, later identified as Allen, called 911 to report that someone was trying to break into his house in the 12400 block of 80th Avenue South in Skyway, an unincorporated area of King County.

According to police, Allen told the dispatcher that the intruders were just about to drive away. However, Allen is heard during the 911 call confronting the people. He told them to stop.

The dispatcher heard what sounded like a struggle and multiple gunshots, charging documents stated.

Allen then told the dispatcher that there were two intruders, shots were fired and that he had been hit.

When deputies arrived, they found Allen with a gunshot wound to his head and lying on the ground outside a white Acura RDX that was reported stolen, according to court records. He was declared dead at the scene.

Family and friends of Allen told KIRO 7 that he was trying to stop a car prowler.

Deputies said there were shell casings on the ground.

A woman, identified as Maisey Jo Bradley, was seen walking in the area, according to court records. Deputies contacted Bradley a short time later. She had scratches on her arms and legs and told them she was having car trouble and looking for a ride.

Before deputies contacted Maisey, they viewed a neighbor’s surveillance video that showed a woman similar in appearance to Maisey running away from the scene, court records stated. Prior to the gunfire, a neighbor said they had seen the same woman standing next to the stolen vehicle.

Maisey was also seen on video with the suspected shooter.

Deputies arrested Maisey and she was booked into jail for investigation of being an accomplice to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, prosecutors argued in court that Maisey was a danger to the community and her bail was set at $2 million.

Not only did investigators see Maisey on surveillance video, but they said that at 2:32 a.m. Houle got out of the RDX and walked toward Allen’s home. Then Bradley is seen on video sitting in the driver’s seat but later returns to the passenger side as Houle is seen getting into the driver’s seat.

Court documents stated that Houle appeared to be having a hard time starting the vehicle and that was when Allen was seen running up to the SUV.

“Houle is then seen on the passenger side of the vehicle, shooting at Allen,” the charging documents stated.

Court records stated that Allen went to the driver’s side of the vehicle and Houle pursued him.

“Several more shots were seen and heard coming from Houle, causing Allen to fall to the ground,” charging documents stated.

While Allen was on the ground, Houle went to him and started searching around Allen’s body.

When Houle stood up, he fired a shot at close range and ran away, charging documents stated.

Deputies said that while they were searching Allen’s home and the stolen SUV, they detected blood on both the driver and passenger seats. “There was blood that led into Allen’s house to the back of the hallway where the bedrooms were,” authorities said.

Police said an area where blood appeared to be was cleaned up with fluid that smelled like gas. A gas can was found in a neighbor’s yard with blood on it, according to investigators.

Investigators said they found a wallet in the stolen SUV that contained Houle’s driver’s license.

When deputies searched the crime scene, no gun was found, which suggested Allen’s gun had been taken by Houle, according to court documents. Surveillance video revealed Allen had a gun on him and only one shell casing was recovered from his driveway.

Investigators said Allen might have fired one shot before the shooting that was captured on the 911 call and surveillance video.

“The defendant targeted an entire neighborhood to commit property crimes. However, after the defendant’s criminal activity was interrupted by the victim, the defendant shot the victim several times, causing him to fall to the ground. Thereafter, the defendant appears to have dispossessed the victim of his firearm, then shot the victim at point-blank range in the head. The defendant then fled the scene and was later apprehended with the victim’s gun,” charging papers stated.

Charging documents stated that other vehicles in the area had been prowled, including Allen’s.

Bail for Houle, who already has six felony convictions, was set at $4 million. Prosecutors argued that he is a danger to the community.