Convicted felon arrested on drug charges after crash

Jun. 8—A 26-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday morning after Texas state troopers investigating a crash said they discovered drugs in his vehicle.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, troopers received word of a crash at North Huntington Avenue and FM-2020 around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday and when they arrived, they discovered the driver of one of the vehicles, Camron Bruce Sawyer, and his 9-year-old daughter had been taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Troopers noticed Sawyer's Nissan Murano smelled like marijuana and during a subsequent search discovered four grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of Xanax, four grams of marijuana and a Fentanyl pill inside of it, the report stated.

All of the drugs were packaged for resale and troopers also found a loaded gun, numerous plastic baggies and two digital scales in the vehicle, the report stated.

According to the report, Sawyer's daughter said her father had picked her up to take her to summer school and he seemed tired. Sawyer admitted he'd smoked methamphetamine before picking his daughter up, the report stated.

After his release from the hospital, Sawyer was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, child endangerment, four counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance use of child, delivery of marijuana and driving while license is invalid or suspended.

He remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $280,000.

Sawyer was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2018 in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.