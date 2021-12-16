Convicted felon arrested in FBI raid allegedly had 9 guns, ammo in Anthony, Texas, home

An Anthony, Texas, man arrested in an FBI raid was a convicted felon who is accused of illegally having possession of nine guns and various amounts of ammunition inside his home, court documents state.

Javier Humberto Valdez was arrested early Monday morning during an FBI El Paso raid at a home in the 500 block of Luisa Street in Anthony, Texas.

FBI shield

Agents executed a search warrant on the home and found nine firearms and various amounts of ammunition, according to a complaint affidavit.

The affidavit does not state the origin of the investigation or what lead to the execution of the search warrant.

According to the affidavit, agents were conducting surveillance on Valdez and interviewed witnesses to confirm Valdez lived at the home.

Valdez is not legally allowed to own firearms because of a prior criminal conviction of assault with intent to commit a felony in 2005.

The 2005 case involved Valdez assaulting a person with a shovel Nov. 30, 2004, at Fort Bliss, according to a federal indictment filed in that case.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Oct. 25, 2005, to one year and eight months in prison. Valdez was also sentenced to three years of supervised released after he served his prison term.

During Monday’s raid, agents seized nine guns — a Marlin 22 model 150M rifle; Mossberg Model 500 12 gauge shotgun; Remington Model 700; Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos 12 gauge shotgun; Stevens Model 887 22 Caliber Rifle; JTS 12 gauge shotgun model M12A; JTS 12 gauge shotgun; Beretta Model U22; and an Arms Tour M191 I A-1-FS 45 caliber pistol, according to the affidavit.

Agents also found “various amounts of ammunition,” the affidavit states.

Five of the guns were found in the master bedroom closet near clothing belonging to Valdez. Bureau of Prisons mail and other mail correspondence written by Valdez were also found in the closet, according to the affidavit.

Agents also allegedly found two firearms under the bed in the master bedroom.

A pistol was found on a shelf in a hall outside the master bedroom. The affidavits states that the pistol was accessible to all occupants of the house.

Another gun was found in a storage case on a shelf in the main living area, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Valdez “was located in the main living area and had the unrestricted ability to access the firearm” when the search warrant was executed.

A woman, whose name is not in court documents, at the house was questioned by agents.

She told agents that some of guns belonged to her, while other guns belonged to other family members, the affidavit states.

The woman told agents that “the firearms were not stored in a safe, but hidden throughout the house for easy accessibility for not only the adult occupant, but also minor children residing in the house,” according to the affidavit.

She said the guns in the house were for “home protection purposes,” the affidavit states.

Valdez allegedly told agents the two JTS shotguns belonged to his wife, while the other guns belonged to his brother.

He added his brother died seven years ago and he had maintained possession of the firearms ever since, according to the affidavit.

Valdez claimed he attempted to sell the firearms but was unable to find a buyer, the affidavit states.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession or receipt of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person.

Valdez was booked Dec. 13 into the El Paso County Jail without bond, jail records show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Felon arrested in FBI raid had 9 guns, ammo in Anthony, Texas, home