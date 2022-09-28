Convicted felon arrested more than 10 times leads police on chase in northwest Atlanta

One person has been arrested after leading officers on a police chase in northwest Atlanta.

The chase happened Sept. 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers said they were patrolling an area where illegal drug activity was occurring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police noticed a suspicious car parked on the side of the Chevron gas station.

The driver, identified as Clay Shabazz, immediately drove off when he saw the officers.

After speeding off, officers said Shabazz ran a red light as he continued to drive recklessly through traffic. Shabazz refused to stop, even after officers turned on their lights and sirens.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD then requested its Air Unit to help track the car. The Air Unit saw Shabazz park his car near a dark construction site, and officers, along with K-9s, were able to locate and arrest Shabazz.

Officers seized:

15 grams of suspected crack cocaine

6 grams of suspected powder cocaine

.40-caliber Glock 23

Scale

Baggies (suspected for distribution)

Empty mason jars with green residue

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the release, officials confirmed Shabazz was a convicted felon. He has had more than 10 arrests for various crimes.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, felony fleeing, reckless driving, and failure to use a turn signal when turning right.

IN OTHER NEWS: