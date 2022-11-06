Convicted felon arrested after officers locate a stolen firearm, Merced police say

A convicted felon has been arrested after an officer located a stolen firearm, according to authorities.

About 7:11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a possible armed robbery at the Italo Lodge, 1351 W. 18th St., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said a witness described the possible suspect and officers found Robert Torka Solis, 45, a block away. According to witnesses, Solis allegedly entered the lodge during a private event with a firearm in his waistband. Police said a witness told officers Solis left and it was believed he stole unattended clothing.

According to police, a witness identified Solis as the person with the firearm and officers discovered a loaded firearm on the ground near where Solis was arrested. Authorities said the gun had been reported stolen. Police said Solis had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Solis was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm with warrants, receiving stolen property, grand theft and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Dustin Thompson at 209-388-7823 or thompsond@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.