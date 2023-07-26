Convicted felon arrested with over 800 illegal pills, firearms, detectives say

A Carroll County man is accused of distributing opioid pills after deputies seized over 800 illegal pills from his home.

On July 25, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office ACE Unit conducted simultaneous search warrants on a home on Hog Liver Road and a home on Park Drive after a months-long investigation.

During the investigation, detectives seized approximately 650 oxycodone pills (21 of which are suspected to be pressed Fentanyl pills), approximately 55 amphetamine pills, approximately 117 methadone pills, 200 Suboxone strips, 7 firearms, and cash.

Billy Daniel Sr., 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute, and multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

