Convicted felon arrested for shooting firearm near crowd of hundreds near GSU campus

A chaotic Instagram video is circulating online showing crowds of hundreds of people gathering in the streets of northeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, literally stopping traffic on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a video showing the reckless behavior of some drivers and pedestrians in the street.

Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the incident.

Some people were standing, jumping, and dancing on top of cars.

When Georgia State Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue shut down by numerous vehicles.

Vehicles were left unattended and blocking the roadway.

According to the Georgia State University student who witnessed and captured the video, it all unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on John Wesley Dobbs Blvd. between Courtland Street and Piedmont Avenue.

At one point you can see a white car doing donuts in the middle of the Courtland Street intersection.

At one point, aviation units witnessed a Dodge Charger performing stunts in the intersection.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the aviation unit watched the driver exit the Charger with a firearm, approach the large crowd, and fire a shot.

The pedestrians then ran from the area.

The aviation unit tracked the driver as he re-entered the Charger and a Trooper blocked it with his patrol vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and two firearms were located in the car.

The driver, a convicted felon, was charged with reckless stunt driving, no insurance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct.

A backseat passenger ran from the Charger on foot but was later captured and charged with participating in street racing activity.

There were no injuries resulting from the gunshot.

