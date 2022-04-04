Convicted felon arrested after shooting reported in Catalpa Drive apartment

A convicted felon is back in jail after he was arrested following a shooting at an apartment on Catalpa Drive Saturday.

Andre Harrington, 52, is facing charges of felonious assault and a weapons charge, court records show.

Police responded to the apartment in the 2000 block of Catalpa after being told there was a shooting there around 10:45 p.m.

Dayton officers got to the apartment and a man was yelling from a window saying a man was shot in the hallway of the apartment.

At the apartment, police heard noises and then saw Harrington running from the apartment.

“They stopped him and found that he had just discarded a .22 rifle,” court records show.

The victim was able to tell police he was shot in the upper right torso, but refused to tell investigators who shot him.

Another man ended up identifying Harrington as the suspected shooter.

“Harrington admitted to possessing the firearm, but denied shooting (the victim),” court records read.

Harrington is awaiting his arraignment and was previously convicted for robbery in 2013.







