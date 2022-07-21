Convicted felon Joel Albitre, 21, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a business on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

A convicted felon was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a business on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Joel Albitre, a 21-year-old resident of Apple Valley was booked and remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $100,000 bail, booking records show.

Court dates for Albitre were scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Victorville Superior Court.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of an attempted robbery in the 21000 block of Hwy 18.

An employee reported that an unidentified man had jumped the counter, attempted to open the cash register then left the location.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located the suspect, later identified as Albitre. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested without further incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760- 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of robbery attempt in Apple Valley