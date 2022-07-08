Convicted felon arrested after threatening teen with gun; fentanyl pills, guns and cash seized

Deputies arrested a convicted felon who threatened a 17-year-old with a gun on Tuesday evening in south Everett.

Snohomish County deputies were called at 6 p.m. to the 1900 block of Gibson Road for an assault.

When law enforcement arrived, a 17-year-old told deputies he saw his neighbor’s car had been broken into and went over to the neighbor’s house to inform them.

The teen told deputies as he walked up the driveway a man confronted him, showed a gun, threaten him and fired a shot in his direction, authorities said.

Deputies found the man in a parked car outside the home.

Deputies found out the car was stolen from King County and arrested the 37-year-old man, who had a gun with an extended magazine lying next to him, authorities said.

Deputies said they seized the gun, 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than $20,000 cash.

After getting consent, deputies found seven additional guns in a safe, a credit card press and other stolen goods inside the man’s residence, authorities said.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been convicted of multiple felonies and could not possess any firearms.



