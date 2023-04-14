Convicted felon, out on bond in March case, arrested on new charges

HILLSDALE — A convicted felon with a long drug history was arrested once again April 12 and this time is accused of possessing methamphetamine, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Shaden C. Sanders, 41, was released from the Michigan Department of Corrections in November 2022 after completing a prison sentence stemming from a 2018 arrest in front of Davis Middle School where officers discovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and stolen body armor.

Then, on March 15, Sanders was arrested on new allegations of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of ammunition.

He was released following his arraignment in 2B District Court after posting 10% of a $30,000 bond.

This week, the night before he was scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on his March 15 arrest, officers with the Hillsdale City Police Department came into contact with him again after a short-lived pursuit where they once again reported discovering him to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Sanders was arraigned April 13 in district court on his new charges and the probable cause hearing scheduled for that morning was adjourned two weeks to coincide with a probable cause hearing on his new charges, which are all being pursued with a habitual offender fourth-offense notice, increasing the maximum possible sentence to life in prison.

He is tentatively scheduled for that hearing at 10 a.m. April 26.

District Judge Megan Stiverson revoked his bond in the March 15 case and ordered that he be held without bond on those matters. In the new case, Stiverson set bond at $20,000 cash.

Sanders has served prison sentences in the past for burglary, receiving and concealing stolen property, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

