Convicted felon bound over on gun charge

Sep. 18—A Webb City man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Sterling B. Peppers, 43, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 13.

Peppers also waived extradition to Johnson County, Kansas, where he is wanted on a no-bond warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

The Missouri charge stems from a traffic stop conducted by a Webb City police officer Sept. 7 near the intersection of Ball and MacArthur streets. A .22-caliber handgun was found on the floor board of the passenger seat in which Peppers, a convicted felon, was seated, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.