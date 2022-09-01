Convicted felon caught with 1.4 pounds of fentanyl after police chase, Iredell County sheriff says

A convicted felon carrying drugs was arrested Monday after leading deputies on a chase in Iredell County and slamming into a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities pulled over a BMW for traffic violations and searched the car after getting a warrant.

Deputies found pot and a handgun and tried to arrest the driver, Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31.

Abdur-Rahim resisted arrest and assaulted two deputies.

Deputies tried to stun the suspect but that didn’t work.

Abdur-Rahim got back into the BMW and drove down Interstate 77 South, avoiding stop sticks. Abdur-Rahim continued to flee from authorities and on Highway 21, rammed a marked patrol car.

The suspect’s vehicle became disabled at the Iredell County Health Department and he jumped out of the BMW.

Deputies took Abdur-Rahim into custody after a short foot chase.

Deputies searched the BMW again and found 1.4 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $125,000.

Abdur-Rahim served nearly six years in federal prison on gun-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today is enough to potentially kill 250,000 people, according to DEA research,” Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release. “That is more people than the current population of Iredell County. The way he interacted with the deputies. The way he drove his vehicle into our deputy’s vehicle. His erratic driving on the busy roads. The way he ran after wrecking his vehicle. The amount of drugs he had in his possession and his prior criminal history shows this man has no regard for the safety of Iredell County. These are the same drugs that are plaguing our nation and flowing over the border and into many communities across this nation. Bottom line, this arrest saved lives here in Iredell County.”

Abdur-Rahim was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and is under a $500,000 secured bond.

He faces the following charges:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official

Felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Felony trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl)

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor carry a concealed gun

Misdemeanor resisting arrest

