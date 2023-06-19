Convicted felon charged for fatally shooting pregnant Seattle restaurateur

[Source]

A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant restaurant owner in Seattle has been charged with murder.

The latest: Cordell Maurice Goosby, 37, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder for his alleged crimes on Friday. He was ordered held at King County Jail on a $10 million bond.

The incident: Goosby allegedly ran up to the Tesla of Eina Kwon, 34, during a traffic light stop at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at around 11 a.m. on June 13. He allegedly shot her four times, including in the head and chest.

He also allegedly shot her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, in the arm. Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack against the couple, who ran Aburiya Bento House in nearby Belltown.

The aftermath: Eina, who was eight months pregnant, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. She died shortly after her baby was delivered via an emergency C-section. The infant initially survived but also died later. Sung, on the other hand, was discharged the following day.

What happens next: Goosby, a convicted felon in Illinois, faces up to 57 years in prison if found guilty of his latest charges.

While being arrested, he reportedly told police “I did it, I did it” and claimed to have a history of mental issues. Prosecutors are still determining whether to charge him for the infant’s death. Under Washington state law, a person can be charged with homicide if the victim was “born alive.”

Fundraiser update: As of this writing, a GoFundMe page organized for the family has raised $226,048. Eina is survived by Sung and their 2-year-old son. An update posted today stated that Sung and his family are “slowly recovering and persevering.” The fundraiser aims to help Sung, who currently has no income and has to support his child and parents.

