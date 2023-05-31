Convicted felon charged after foot chase in Wilkes-Barre

May 31—WILKES-BARRE — City police officers recovered a loaded firearm, suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials during the arrest of a man who allegedly aimed a handgun at a woman on South Washington Street Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area of 271 S. Washington St. for a report a man, identified as Maurice Barnes, 30, aimed a firearm at a woman just before 8 p.m., according to court records.

Barnes initiated a foot chase running through a parking lot to Gildersleeve Street and South Main Street where he slid through a fence between 215 and 217 S. Main St., court records say.

Police in court records say Barnes continued to run through an alley to Barnum Place where he was apprehended.

Barnes discarded a bag he was carrying during the foot pursuit.

Police located a bag on the rooftop of a salon store at 217 S. Main St. and a loaded 9mm handgun on the rooftop of 219 S. Main St., court records say.

The bag allegedly contained a pill bottle registered to Barnes, a scale with suspected marijuana residue, a bottle containing a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine and 34 empty bags used to package narcotics.

Barnes was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Barnes has a felony drug trafficking conviction in 2020 that prohibits him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

Barnes, of 217 S. Washington St., was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

