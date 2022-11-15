Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m.

READ: Single-engine plane crashes in Oak Hill

Police say they received several 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots in the area followed by the sound of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, identified as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore Jr., on the sidewalk dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, police were pointed towards 22-year-old Zion Counts as their suspect.

READ: 4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus in suspected homicide

According to police, one witness told them Counts went to the Magnolia Ave. location where he got into an argument with Seamore.

The witness said they tried to separate the two men but couldn’t before Counts shot Seamore.

READ: Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations

Counts has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to his arrest report, Counts has a previous felony conviction in the state of Florida from 2020 for resisting an officer with violence.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



