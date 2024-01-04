Convicted felon charged after north Charlotte ABC store shot into

A man accused of shooting into an ABC store in north Charlotte was given a $250,000 bond on Thursday.

An arrest warrant shows Altoninal Jackson is accused of shooting a 9 millimeter handgun into the liquor store at 1609 North Graham Street on Wednesday. The warrant says people were inside the store when it happened.

ALSO READ: Police investigate shooting call at Cramerton shopping center

Investigators said Jackson, a convicted felon, was breaking the law by having the gun in his possession. He pleaded guilty in March 2020 to felony common law robbery, they said.

Jackson was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, two felony counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property, and two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

In court Thursday, Jackson was given a $250,000 secured bond and was appointed a public defender.

(WATCH BELOW: Bond denied for man accused of killing 64-year-old woman)



