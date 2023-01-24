Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says

A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights.

At 2:44 p.m., the deputy caught up to the blue Dodge Charger and initiated a traffic stop.

According to a report, the Charger’s right turn signal was then turned on and the driver accelerated to 108 mph.

The driver, later identified as Darrius Chapman, exited I-85 at exit number 35, attempted to pass a vehicle using the emergency lane, lost control of the car, and “fishtailed”, then regained control of the car, according to deputies.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the Charger, which caused both cars to crash into a raised concrete median.

Once the cars came to a stop, the deputy said Chapman exited his car and walked towards the woods until he was told to lie on the ground by the deputy and was then placed in handcuffs.

According to the deputy, Chapman stated, “I didn’t mean to take off like that” and that he was just “scared.”

The deputy found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic baggie, a partially smoked marijuana joint, and a Beretta handgun inside Chapman’s car, according to the report.

Through a criminal record search, the deputy learned Chapman was a convicted felon.

Chapman faces charges of marijuana possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

