A convicted felon faces several charges after firing illegal gun at police officers

A convicted felon is facing several charges after firing his weapon at an officer, according to police.

Jermale Foster, 31, of Waterbury was arrested following a domestic dispute where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and fired at officers responding to the scene. Foster, a convicted felon for carrying a pistol without a permit back in 2017, is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Waterbury police officers responded to a 911 hang up call at 41 Albion St. Friday around 8:20 p.m. When responding officers arrived on scene, they reportedly heard a loud argument between a male and female and said they found Foster with a firearm and threatening to kill a 30-year-old unnamed female. Upon officers entering the residence, Foster allegedly attempted to obstruct them from coming inside, pulled out a handgun, and fired one round towards one of the officers as he was attempting to flee, according to police.

The round missed the officer and struck a wall inside the residence. After a period of time, officers were able to safely disarm Foster and further located a second loaded firearm inside his pant pocket, they said. The gun fired at police was reportedly a 40-caliber firearm that contained 12 live rounds of ammunition in an illegal high-capacity magazine that was able to hold 14 rounds of ammunition, according to police. The second firearm was a .380 firearm with one live round in the chamber and 6 live rounds in the magazine, police said. An additional, illegal high-capacity magazine was reportedly also located at the scene.

Foster has been charged with Interfering With a 911 Call, Assault in 3rd Degree, Threatening in the 1st Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Altering or Removing Identification Marks to a Firearm, Illegal Transfer-Sale-Delivery of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Unlawful Discharge, interfering With Police, Criminal Attempt at Assault in 1st Degree, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Assault on Police Officer.

“It is important to acknowledge the dangers that communities face when convicted felons such as Foster are released into the streets and continue to demonstrate a reckless disregard for the law and the safety of the public. The challenges that WPD officers face in these intense situations are significant and demand their ability to make quick, informed decisions. I want to commend the heroic actions of our officers who acted swiftly to safely disarm the

suspect, ultimately protecting themselves and everyone involved in this dangerous incident,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Foster is currently being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond, pending court arraignment on Dec. 26.

