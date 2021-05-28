Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

Gino Spocchia
&lt;p&gt;Video showing a felon jump off a balcony during a sentencing hearing &lt;/p&gt; (NBC4 Columbus )

Video showing a felon jump off a balcony during a sentencing hearing

(NBC4 Columbus )

A man in Ohio jumped from a balcony during a sentencing hearing, according to recently released footage of the incident.

Donald Mullins, 44, was in court on 20 May facing charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and theft when he fled the courtroom in Fulton County, jumping off a balcony.

Mullins, who was sentenced to four to six years in prison for the crimes, ran out of the courtroom doors before flying over a barrier. He fled after a judge refused to allow him time for surgery before serving the sentence, according to WSPA TV.

CCTV footage shows him jumping off a balcony and falling, with two officers and half a dozen others pursuing.

Another video of the incident, which was uploaded to YouTube on the day of the hearing, shows Mullins covered in blood, and appearing to crawl in agony.

“Put your f****** hands up,” an officer tells Mullins, who is seen pleading with officers surrounding him.

“Oh my god my leg is f***** up, please,” he continues. “Let me up, please, oh my God, please”.

The woman filming tells officers to call an ambulance and that it could be concussion, and to Mullins: “Hey, stay awake dude”.

He was afterwards taken to hospital for treatment, and is expected to face further charges for escaping sentencing.

Mullins was initially charged after investigators found his DNA on an Oreo cookie at the scene of the crime in January, which was committed against an elderly neighbour.

