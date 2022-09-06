Convicted felon found with drugs, weapons, police say

Sep. 6—A Johnstown man was arrested Friday after he was found with drugs, money, a knife and an illegal firearm following a traffic stop on Franklin Street, authorities said.

City police charged Craig Matthew Cassick, 59, of the 100 block of Horrocks Street, with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery and two summary violations.

According to a complaint affidavit, police stopped a BMW with tinted windows near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in the city's 8th Ward on Friday.

The driver, who said he did not have a license, identified himself at Cassick. The officer asked Cassick if he had any illegal guns, knifes or drugs in the BMW to which he said no.

Cassick gave police permission to search his vehicle.

Police reported finding a wad of cash totaling $3,800 in the center console. Police allegedly found marijuana, a knife and a loaded firearm in his pockets.

Cassick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on Tuesday after posting 10% of $100,000 bond.