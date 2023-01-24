Convicted felon gets 10 years

Jan. 23—GREENSBURG — Eric Cisneros was recently sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court after pleading guilty to Level 4 Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felony and admitting to being an Habitual Offender.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, the parties entered a plea agreement in which the sentence was left open for Judge Bailey to set with a maximum of 16 total years and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Judge Bailey ultimately sentenced Cisneros to two years for the firearm offense and eight more years as an habitual offender, for a total of 10 years, all in prison.

The State was represented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Clark.

Court records show that Cisneros's criminal history includes seven convictions in Hancock County, one in Henry County, and one prior in Decatur County. These include Theft, Residential Entry, Domestic Battery, multiple Invasions of Privacy, Resisting Law Enforcement, multiple Possessions of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Operating While Intoxicated.

Harter said several officers deserve recognition for their work in this case including Officers Mitch Tuttle and Austin Gross of Greensburg Police and Deputy Keith Lawson of the Decatur County Sheriff's Department.

"I am grateful to the teammates who worked together to bring about this result," Harter said. "A member of the public called in the bad acts, law enforcement took the report and did a thorough investigation, and Deputy Prosecutor Clark ensured that justice was ultimately served through a conviction and a just sentence rendered in a court of law."