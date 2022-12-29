Convicted felon gets 13 years

Dec. 28—GREENSBURG — David Uberin was sentenced December 27, 2022 by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court to a total sentence of 13 years with 12 in prison and one on probation.

According to the police blotter published by the Daily News, Uberin was arrested July 14, 2022, on a preliminary charge of possession of meth. The report indicated he was 63 years old and lived in Greensburg.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, Uberin pleaded guilty in two cause numbers.

In the first, he pleaded guilty to dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, a Level 4 Felony, and two counts of dealing in a controlled substance as Level 5 felonies as well as admitting to being a habitual offender. The sentence in that case was 12 years in prison.

In the second, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, as a Level 5 felony, the penalty for which was a year of probation.

The State was represented by Harter in the case.

Uberin's history includes dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance as a B felony, possession of a controlled substance as a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine as a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance as a Level 6 felony, theft, reckless driving, battery against a public safety official, operating while intoxicated, habitual substance offender, and habitual offender. That history stretches back to 1991, the first time Uberin went to prison, and before.

Harter recognized detectives Mike Colson and Mark Naylor of the Greensburg Police Department as well as Matt Haviland of the Indiana State Police for their work in the dealing case, and DCSD deputies Nic Polley, Austin Petro and William Pruitt, as well as GPD officers Thomas Tuttle and Austin Gross in the possession of meth case.

"Mr. Uberin has been committing crimes in our community and other southeastern Indiana communities like ours for decades. I understand 12 years is a long time for a man of Mr. Uberin's age, but the history he built was of his own making," Harter said.

Harter also made a point to thank the confidential source who came forward and assisted in the multiple controlled buys.

"Drug dealing has caused incredible havoc and suffering in our community," he said. "A confidential informant who helps us bring down dealers is performing a public service at risk to him or herself. This one in particular deserves our gratitude."