Convicted felon gets 28 years

Dec. 9—GREENSBURG — Donald Joseph Boatman, who was 49 at the time of his arrest on May 28, 2021, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to a total of 28 years by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court in a combination of sentences across four cause numbers. Those 28 years will be served as 16 years in prison and 12 years of probation.

Boatman, a Greensburg resident, pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine as a Level 4 felony and to being a habitual offender in one 2020 cause number.

In a second cause number, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine as a level 6 felony and to being a habitual offender.

In a third, he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle when his driving privileges had been revoked for life, a Level 5 felony and to being a habitual offender plus possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, and obstruction of justice, all as Level 6 felonies.

In his 2021 cause number, he pleaded guilty to possession of a Legend drug as a Level 6 felony and to being a habitual offender.

According to court records, Boatman had previous convictions in 2019, 2018, 2016, 2013 (felony), 2012 (felony), 2011, 2009 (felony), 2008 (felony), 2007, 2005, 2001 (felony), 1999, 1998, 1995, and 1992 (felony). Those offenses occurred in Decatur, Hancock, Franklin, and Rush counties.

"I want to applaud deputy prosecutor Brian Clark for managing these cases to the very end, and for obtaining a just result," Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter said. "As Mr. Boatman completes his third decade committing crimes in this community, here's hoping that a period of time in the Department of Correction will lead him to change his ways." — Information provided