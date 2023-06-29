Convicted felon gets 40 months in federal prison for gun offense

Jun. 28—A former New London man with multiple felony convictions was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday on a federal gun-related charge.

Shaquan "Sosa Da Billy" Saunders, 28, was arrested by New London police on Aug. 7, 2020, during an investigation into a string of area shootings. Police searched Saunders' car and recovered a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a spent .45-caliber shell casing and a live .380-caliber round, records show.

Police later connected Saunders to a shooting that occurred on Blydenburg Avenue in New London on Aug. 5, 2020. Saunders was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 40 months, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Saunders has been detained since Sept. 21, 2020. On April 4, 2023, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Saunders also has seven cases containing 29 charges including assault, discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, strangulation and violation of probation, pending in New London Superior Court.