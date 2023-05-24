Convicted felon gets six years in prison for illegally possessing eight guns, over 600 rounds of ammo

May 23—A former Jefferson man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for possessing eight firearms and 600 rounds of ammunition as a prohibited person, federal prosecutors announced.

Hunter Ramsay, 29, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty to 72 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.

Ramsay pleaded guilty on Jan. 23 to one count of possession of firearms as a previously convicted person.

"The defendant illegally possessed an arsenal of ammunition and firearms, which included three sawed-off shotguns," Young said in a statement. "He compounded his threat to the community by leading law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed pursuit."

On July 7, 2021, Ramsay was wanted on outstanding state warrants for probation violations in both New Hampshire and Vermont when he was spotted by state police driving a truck in Bethlehem. Ramsay initially fled, officials said, so his vehicle was disabled when police deployed spike strips in Littleton.

Ramsay was taken into custody and eight firearms and over 600 rounds of ammunition were recovered on him and in his vehicle.

At the time, Ramsay was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law as a result of a prior felony conviction in Vermont state court.

Ramsay has been detained since his July 2021 arrest.