Convicted felon with gun arrested in Seattle after traffic stop

Seattle police arrested a convicted felon Monday, who was in possession of a firearm at the time, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, officers stopped a speeding car near 68th Avenue South and Rainier Avenue South.

While officers were speaking to the man, they noticed he had an empty firearm holster on his waistband.

Officers asked the man to get out of the car, where they noticed two loaded magazines inside a pocket of his shorts.

The man then told the officers he had a gun under the driver’s seat.

Officers then discovered the man was a convicted felon.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the King County Jail.