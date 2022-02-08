Convicted felon jailed for loading gun and pulling trigger inside Kennewick store

A Tri-Cities man is in jail after he asked employees of a Kennewick sporting goods store to see a gun, loaded it, then pointed it at them, pulling the trigger.

Steven Greenwald, 60, is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kennewick police say Greenwald asked to look at a gun, as though he was interested in buying it at about 11 a.m. on Monday at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on West Canal Drive.

He then loaded the handgun and pulled the trigger several times, aiming in the direction of employees. When the gun did not fire, he placed it on the counter and immediately left the store, said police.

Greenwald has a felony conviction for burglary in Benton County in 2015.

Officials said they were able to identify Greenwald with the help of the public, after sending out a news release asking if anyone recognized him from images from security footage.

He was found around noon on Tuesday in Pasco, and taken into custody without incident.

Pasco police helped in the investigation.