Convicted felon with murder warrant arrested while carrying handgun, records show

A convicted felon with outstanding warrants was arrested while allegedly carrying a gun.

On Sept. 27, detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and Domestic Violence Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Nakia Jackson, 27, in the 600 block of Moccasin Drive.

Jackson had an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to an affidavit.

When detectives pulled up to the address, they saw Jackson standing on the front lawn wearing a blue hoodie.

He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

During a pat-down search, a detective found a 9mm handgun in Jackson’s waistband, according to the affidavit.

There was a live round in the chamber as well as a six-round magazine.

Jackson was convicted of aggravated burglary on March 20, 2018, records show.

Jackson was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, records show.

