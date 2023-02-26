Convicted felon now charged with child sexual assault

Feb. 25—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A convicted felon from Eau Claire has now been charged with sexually assaulting a girl over a several-year span, beginning when she was five to seven years old, and continuing until she was 13.

Spartacus J. Bruschuk, 31, 3223 Delbert Road, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child. Bruschuk is slated to appear in court on Tuesday before Judge Steve Gibbs.

According to the criminal complaint, a law enforcement officer interviewed a teenage girl in November, who described being sexually assaulted by Bruschuk on multiple occasions at his home in Eau Claire, in the portion of the city located in Chippewa County. The assaults took place between October 2013 and October 2018. She described to the officer details about Bruschuk forcing her to have sexual intercourse when she was in her elementary school years, and that he also showed her pornographic videos.

Bruschuk was convicted in 2006 in Rusk County Court of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and was ordered to serve three years in prison and two years of extended supervision. He also was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and burglary to a building in separate incidents. He lived in Glen Flora at the time.