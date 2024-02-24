Convicted felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge

A convicted felon pleaded guilty Friday to federal gun charges, officials said.

Alexis Vallejo, 33, of Bridgeport, appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The offense carries a maximum prison term of up to 15 years behind bars.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 29, 2021, Vallejo attempted to flee from Bridgeport Police officers. Officers apprehended Vallejo and found him in possession of a loaded SCCY 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Vallejo’s criminal history includes felony convictions in state court for firearm possession, robbery, larceny, and failure to appear offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Vallejo remains in police custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on for June 4, 2024.