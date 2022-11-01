Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

Nov. 1—MACON — A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Jeffery Maurice Willis, 44, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Willis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

"We will use every resource available to protect our communities from the threat of illegal gun possession," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Working with law enforcement, our office will hold violent felons caught possessing or selling guns accountable at the federal level."

"There is no initiative more critical to ATF than increasing the safety of our communities," ATF Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka said. "Cases which result in the arrest and prosecution of violent criminals are fundamental to continuing this initiative while simultaneously showing criminals that ATF and its law enforcement partners will not falter in this mission."

"Jeffery Willis is an example of misdeeds happening in the past affecting someone's future," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. "Mr. Willis' prosecution should serve as a reminder that a firearm violence conviction as a young person has serious consequences when that person decides to take up arms later in life."

According to court documents, ATF agents observed and recorded Willis selling a .44 revolver and five rounds of ammunition in Macon on May 6, 2021. Willis had been previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the Superior Court of Bibb County on Oct. 20, 1997. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.