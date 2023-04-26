Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearms charge

Apr. 26—COLUMBUS — A Columbus man with an extensive criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing two pistols he tossed into the backyard of a home while fleeing deputies on foot through a residential area of the city.

Raymond Richmond of Columbus pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Richmond faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

"The message is out that convicted felons caught with guns in Columbus will face federal charges, which carry stiff penalties," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Columbus citizens demand a safer city; any real solution to reducing violent crime will be found with the continued cooperation of all community members working to achieve this goal."

"The message must be resoundingly clear for convicted felons in possession of firearms in Muscogee County: We will not accept this behavior at any level," Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said. "They must know that we will pursue them and seek to fully prosecute their crimes. The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office stands committed to staying the course to fight for safer neighborhoods."

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2020, a deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol in Columbus and observed a car without a brake light and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle continued at a low rate of speed for several blocks but failed to stop. Near the intersection of 17th Street and Preston Drive — a residential section of the city — the vehicle slowed down and Richmond exited the front passenger seat with a black book bag and took off running.

A brief foot chase ensued, during which Richmond tossed his book bag in the backyard of a residence. Richmond was apprehended in the yard, and the bookbag was located next to him in the shrubs. Inside, deputies found a .40 caliber Glock pistol with 26 rounds of ammunition, a .380 Kel-Tec pistol with five rounds of ammunition, along with crack, cocaine, pills and marijuana.

Story continues

At the time of this incident, Richmond was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He has several prior felony convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court, including obstruction of a law enforcement officer, interference with government property and theft by taking. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, GBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals is prosecuting the case for the government.