Convicted felon on probation to serve 5 years after police found ghost gun in stolen vehicle

A convicted felon from New Haven was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in federal prison after being found in possession of a ghost gun while out on probation, officials said.

Shavarius Smith, 22, appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On the night of Oct. 8, 2021, police in New Haven searched a parked stolen vehicle that Smith, a known member of the Bloods gang, had been driving. In it, they found a 9-millimeter ghost gun equipped with a 31-round high-capacity magazine along with large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin, according to court documents.

Officers found Smith shortly after and took him into custody. He has remained in custody since his arrest, officials said.

Smith was out on probation when he was arrested. He had been released from prison about a month earlier and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his probation, court records said.

His criminal history includes state felony convictions for larceny and drug offenses, according to court records. Because he is a convicted felon, Smith is not allowed to possess a firearm.

On June 24, 2022, he also pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a felon, federal officials said.