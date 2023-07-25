Convicted felon rammed deputy’s vehicle during Amador County pursuit, sheriff’s officials say

A man rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle as he led Amador County authorities on a pursuit Monday night following an initial report of a family dispute, sheriff’s officials said.

Amador County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence near the 27000 block of Salt Springs Road in Pioneer at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a family dispute. A 43-year-old man was reported to have engaged in a physical altercation with his 17-year-old son, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man fled in a black truck with the son before deputies arrived on scene, leading the authorities on a pursuit, authorities said.

The suspect disregarded orders from deputies to stop his vehicle and drove his truck into the driver’s side door of one patrol vehicle, where a deputy stood nearby. The deputy was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol joined the search and canvassed the area for the suspect, with officers later informed he possessed several firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A records check revealed the suspect was a convicted felon, authorities said.

Investigators at the residence obtained a search warrant and found 13 firearms in the suspect’s trailer.

The man was later located and arrested on charges of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearm and additional firearm-related charges, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.