Convicted felon, released from prison this year, charged in recent downtown Augusta murder

A convicted felon was recently arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 in the downtown Augusta area.

Anthony Orlando Jones, 33, of Augusta, is charged with murder, felony home invasion in the first degree, felony kidnapping, battery, felony possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

He was granted a $5,700 bond for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, $7,900 bond for the possession of a weapon during a crime charge and a $1,300 bond for the battery charge, according to jail records.

At about 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, Jones kicked down the door and entered the home of Charles Irvin, 50, on the 1500 block of Bleakley Street, according to arrest warrants. Irvin jumped out of the window and was shot by Jones.

Irvin was taken to Wellstar MCG, formerly known as Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to previous reporting.

The gun has not been found, according to arrest warrants.

Initial report: Woman faces murder charge after Augusta's second fatal shooting in the past week

Previous convictions Anthony Orlando Jones in Augusta

Jones previously pleaded guilty to felony burglary in September 2007, according to court records. He was also charged with another count of felony burglary and felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, but those charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,350 fine, according to court records.

Less than a year later, in April 2008, Jones was charged with felony aggravated assault, three counts of felony possession of a firearm during a crime, felony armed robbery and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

In October 2008, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Convicted felon charged in downtown Augusta murder