Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years

Jun. 23—GREENSBURG — Bryan Cain, who was 37 at the time of his arrest on February 12, was sentenced Wednesday, June 22, by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court after pleading guilty on May 23 to the crime of Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, enhanced because he admitted he is a habitual offender under Indiana law.

According to a news release from Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, a plea agreement stipulated that Cain would receive three years for the possession offense and an additional seven years for being a habitual offender, all in prison.

The parties further agreed that Cain is eligible to participate in treatment in prison, after which he can request a sentence modification.

Judge Bailey accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Cain according to the terms of the agreement.

Harter expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"This case began as a simple traffic stop initiated by a vigilant police officer and turned into a significant drug bust," he said. "I'm glad we were able to obtain a conviction that serves our community well."

According to publicly available records, in the early morning hours of February 12, 2022, Greensburg Police Officer Matt Terkhorn initiated a traffic stop on Cain for various traffic and equipment infractions.

In addition to Cain's story not making sense, Terkhorn observed a trail of seven baggies of what eventually proved to be methamphetamine leading along the route Cain had traveled to where his vehicle was stopped.

The vehicle was searched and syringes and scales were found. The total amount of meth was over 30 grams, or enough to qualify for Indiana's highest drug possession level of felony, the Level 3 that Cain pleaded guilty to.

Court documents show that in addition to this felony conviction, Cain has a 2004 felony conviction for theft, a 2006 felony conviction for theft, a 2009 felony conviction for possession of a precursor (ingredients for making methamphetamine), a 2012 Class C felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine out of Franklin County, a 2011 Class A felony dealing methamphetamine conviction in Decatur County, a 2011 Class B felony dealing in methamphetamine conviction from Marion County, and a 2011 Class A felony dealing in methamphetamine conviction out of Jefferson County.

Nate Harter recognized Officer Terkhorn for his heads-up vigilance and preparation on the case.

"Whether those 30 grams were intended for Mr. Cain's personal use or for potential buyers, Officer Terkhorn and his quick thinking prevented that poison from going into the body of a Decatur County resident," Harter said. "Mr. Cain now has another stint in prison to consider his actions. To the folks still dealing meth in Decatur County, please know that eventually our officers are going to find you and hold you accountable, at which point it will become my mission to send you to prison."