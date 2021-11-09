Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years

Nov. 8—GREENSBURG — Mark Alan Ring has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and for being a habitual offender under Indiana law. He was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court.

The Daily News reported Ring's initial arrest on November 18, 2020; the Lake Isabella, California, resident was 58 at the time.

Ring was originally pulled over in a November 2020 traffic stop by Greensburg Police Department's Brandon Meyer, now the assistant chief. That stop escalated into a drug investigation with several search warrants, ultimately yielding what Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter described as a large quantity of methamphetamine that Ring pleaded guilty to possessing.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Ring has a lengthy felony criminal history out of California.

"This plea agreement reflects the seriousness of possessing the amount of methamphetamine Mr. Ring had, but also highlights the consequences for committing crimes in Decatur County when you already have a long criminal history," Harter said.

Rowland received an agreed sentence of three years for the possession offense, enhanced by an additional eight years for being a habitual offender, for a total sentence of 11 years, all of which will be executed at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Harter recognized law enforcement personnel for their hard work on this case, specifically lead investigator on the case Assistant Chief Meyer and Officers Gross and Hershberger.

"Vigilant law enforcement uncovers crime, and here Assistant Chief Meyer trusted his instincts to turn a routine traffic stop into a large-scale drug bust on a criminal whose career spans four decades," Harter said. "This was a great win for law enforcement and for Decatur County."