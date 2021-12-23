Convicted felon sentenced to 6 years

Dec. 22—GREENSBURG — Darrell Douglas Trent recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court for robbery, a Level 3 felony, three counts of criminal recklessness for pointing a firearm at three individuals, and for interfering with a person's use of the 911 system.

Trent, whose residence was listed as Whitestown, Tennessee, was 54 at the time of his arrest on January 15, 2021.

According to court documents, multiple officers from Greensburg Police responded to emergency calls for this incident, and ultimately Assistant Chief Brandon Meyer used a less-lethal beanbag round to subdue Trent.

Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter represented the State in this case.

"This plea agreement was crafted in consultation with the victims in this case as being in the best interest of justice," Harter said. "Mr. Trent's actions appear to have been fueled by substance abuse, but the victims in his family wanted what is best for his long-term health."

While the parties agreed to the length of the sentence, Judge Day was given discretion to decide whether the sentence should be served locally on home detention or in the Department of Correction with treatment. Judge Day adopted the State's recommendation that the maximum sentence should be served in prison.

"In this DOC program, defendants know that if they mess up the treatment their full sentence will be served in prison," Harter said. "If they learn and make progress, they can modify their sentence to home detention or even probation. Giving Mr. Trent the key to the prison struck me as the right outcome."