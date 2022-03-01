Convicted felon sentenced on firearms charges

Mar. 1—MACON — A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history who was found illegally in possession of 14 firearms and ammunition has been sentenced to prison for his crime.

Devon Antonio Futrell, 28, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 46 months imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III presided over the sentencing. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Repeat felons have no business illegally possessing one gun, let alone 14," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Our office — alongside local, state and federal law enforcement — is working to enforce federal law and hold repeat offenders guilty of illegally possessing guns accountable."

According to court documents, Futrell was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper for running a red light and failing to maintain his lane on Feb. 21, 2021, in Macon. Futrell was carrying a handgun and told the Trooper that he had it "for a while." Law enforcement did not realize that Futrell was a convicted felon at that time, and he was released with the gun and traffic citations.

The incident was reported to ATF, which determined that Futrell had four felony convictions in North Carolina, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, altering or removing a serial number from a gun, malicious conduct by a prisoner, and breaking and entering an aircraft or trailer. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm. ATF agents executed a search warrant on Futrell's residence and found 14 firearms, including a .556 caliber semi-automatic rifle, as well as ammunition.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom is prosecuting the case for the government.