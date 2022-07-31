Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member

A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.

“Southall’s illegal possession and dangerous use of these weapons are serious crimes that show how gun violence is a risk to all of us,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons and individuals with violent criminal histories is essential to protecting the citizens of the district and reducing gun violence. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed because of this defendant’s egregious disregard for the safety of our community.”

Southall followed a female family member as she drove in Powder Springs, Georgia, and shot at her multiple times.

Several rounds struck the victim’s vehicle and entered the vehicle’s passenger compartment, with at least one round striking an unoccupied infant safety seat. Southall also struck another motorist’s vehicle, according to the release.

Cobb County Police Department found him with a stolen gun when they arrested him.

Southall pleaded guilty on April 13, 2022, and was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

