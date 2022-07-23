Convicted felon sentenced for illegally selling guns in Statesville, officials say

A convicted felon from Statesville was sentenced Wednesday to serve more than 12 years in prison for illegally possessing and selling guns, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

Anthony Dewayne Daye, 38, is also required to serve three years of supervised release.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, authorities said Daye illegally sold over 20 firearms and ammunition in the Statesville area, and aided and abetted in selling other illegal guns.

The firearms he sold included handguns, “ghost guns,” rifles and semi-automatics and records show some of the guns were reported stolen.

Due to prior convictions, Daye was not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

On Nov. 19, 2021, he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and selling guns and aiding and abetting. Daye is in Federal custody and will eventually be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

