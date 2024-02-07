Convicted felon sentenced to life after car burglary at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park

Caisy Frank

A convicted felon was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of stealing a gun and other items from a pickup truck at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park in Flagler County, according to court records and the 7th Circuit State Attorney's Office. The man was captured in South Florida when a drawbridge blocked his attempted getaway.

Caisy Frank, 43, who listed a New York address, was found guilty by a Flagler County jury in November of burglary while armed with a firearm, grand theft (firearm), possession of a firearm by convicted in-state felon, fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of grand theft and fraudulent use of personal identification information, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The firearm he was in possession of during the burglary is the firearm he stole during the same burglary, so he became armed at that point.

Burglary while armed with a firearm is punishable by up to life in prison. But since Frank was classified as a prison releasee reoffender, the life sentence became mandatory. Frank was on parole after being released from a New York prison on March 14, 2019, for forgery and identity theft, according to the State Attorney's Office.

On March 30, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., near Palm Coast. Three people who were on vacation from out of state reported a 9 mm Glock 43 handgun, money and several credit cards stolen from their pickup, according to a charging affidavit. They discovered the thefts after returning to their condo in St. Augustine.

One of the victims saw his credit cards had been used the same day at Target and Walmart in Palm Coast. One credit card had a $1,230.47 Target charge for a Bose speaker and two Apple watches. The credit card was also used at Walmart to purchase $197.37 worth of items, including a Wahls Manscaping razor, Gleem razors, bath gloves, acne cream and facemasks.

Deputies gathered surveillance footage and identified the suspect's vehicle.

On March 31, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Real Time Crime Center analysts and detectives pinpointed the location of the suspect's vehicle at John D. McArthur State Park in North Palm Beach and notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Conservation officers located the vehicle and Frank tried to flee. Conservation officers pursued Frank, who had to stop the vehicle because a draw bridge was up, the affidavit stated.

Frank got out of the vehicle and threw a gun off the bridge. But conservation officers recovered the gun, which was the Glock stolen from the Washington Oaks Gardens vehicle burglary. Officers also found shopping bags with items that were purchased fraudulently at Target and Walmart in Palm Coast using the stolen credit cards, according to the affidavit.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and Assistant State Attorney Tara Libby prosecuted. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins pronounced sentence.

Frank also has similar counts pending in several other Florida counties.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Felon gets life after car burglary at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park